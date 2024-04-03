Green energy ranks among priorities of Azerbaijan's energy policy - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A key focus of Azerbaijan's energy strategy is the development of green energy sources and the exportation of this type of energy to global markets, the member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Mushfig Jafarov told Trend.

He highlighted that among Azerbaijan's five national priorities for socio-economic development until 2030, one is designated as a clean environment and a green growth country.

"Aligned with this priority, plans include enhancing the environment, revitalizing and expanding green spaces, promoting the efficient utilization of water resources, and fostering sustainable energy sources. Additionally, another focus of Azerbaijan's energy policy is developing green energy and exporting it to global markets. Our state aims to achieve a target of 30 percent renewable energy sources in the installed capacity of electricity generation by 2030," the MP said.

He emphasized that several hydroelectric power plants have already been built and put into operation in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

"There is a strong emphasis on the consistent implementation of concrete plans to establish solar and wind power plants. Following an executive agreement between Azerbaijan and bp, it was decided to construct a 240-megawatt solar power plant in the Jabrayil district. Karabakh and East Zangezur boast a potential of 7,200 megawatts of solar energy and 2,000 megawatts of wind energy. This economic zone accounts for approximately 25 percent of Azerbaijan's domestic water resources, totaling 2.560 billion cubic meters per year.

Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli exhibit greater potential for solar energy, whereas mountainous regions like Lachin and Kalbajar are more suitable for wind energy production. Both regions possess significant hydropower potential in their small rivers. Solar energy is widely acknowledged as the most promising and high-potential renewable energy source in modern times. Solar panels are employed for electricity generation from solar energy, while solar collectors are utilized for heating and hot water supply," he noted.

The MP mentioned that Azerbaijan actively participates in various international events and new projects related to green policy.

"Our nation has identified strategic goals for enhancing exports in this realm. To bolster solar and wind energy production, substantial investments are being made, along with the implementation of requisite technologies in the green sector. Recognizing the gradual depletion of global energy resources and the substantial environmental damage incurred through their utilization, the primary objective is to promote the widespread adoption of eco-friendly alternative energy sources in developed nations.

Hosting prestigious events like COP29 in Azerbaijan serves as a testament to the immense respect and trust bestowed upon Azerbaijan by the international community for its endeavors in this domain. Our nation remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental preservation and combating climate change on national, regional, and global scales," Jafarov added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP- the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

