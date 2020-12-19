Commercial revenue of Georgia's Silknet down

ICT 19 December 2020 10:31 (UTC+04:00)
Commercial revenue of Georgia's Silknet down
India: Ancient coins found in expressway digging in UP
India: Ancient coins found in expressway digging in UP
India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows
India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19 Uzbekistan 11:37
India: Ancient coins found in expressway digging in UP Other News 11:31
India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows Other News 11:23
Turkmenistan to be able to purchase Russian coronavirus vaccine Business 11:22
Address of His Excellency Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Society 11:20
Iran rejects IAEA request to revive JCPOA by reaching another agreement Nuclear Program 11:09
Georian Silknet sees growth in mobile data ICT 11:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:52
Azerbaijan releases eleven-month rail freight data Transport 10:43
Azerbaijan presents footage from liberated Aghdamkand village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 10:42
Steel export of Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company declines Business 10:41
Commercial revenue of Georgia's Silknet down ICT 10:31
Turkmenistan to sign contract with Switzerland on purchase of special vehicles Business 10:29
Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents it's Special Recognition to Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO) Other News 10:26
Iran`s capital bans movement of personal vehicles for two nights Society 10:16
Iranian currency rates for December 19 Finance 10:06
Fitch Ratings downgrades Georgian Silknet's rating Business 09:57
Inflation converges to targeted value at end of 2020 in Georgia Business 09:51
Azerbaijan and Pakistan hold political consultations Politics 09:43
Azerbaijan discloses number of roads repaired over past 5 years Transport 09:41
National currency deposits experience growth in annual terms in Georgia Business 09:38
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000 Other News 08:55
2021 Tokyo Olympics to cost around $15.4 billion Other News 08:38
Germany's COVID-19 vaccination plan aims to protect most vulnerable first Europe 08:13
Erdogan, Merkel discuss bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations via video call Turkey 07:39
EU, UNDP support Georgia's innovative rural development Business 07:10
Canadian COVID-19 cases expected to surpass 500,000 in one day Other News 06:43
U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use US 06:18
U.S. Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown US 05:39
Israel twofold decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 05:01
U.S. House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown US 04:37
Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas, New Year holiday Europe 04:08
Microsoft working on in-house chips for its servers, PCs ICT 03:37
Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges US 03:01
French President Macron: will continue to work on Brexit despite COVID illness Europe 02:20
74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:39
Azerbaijan discloses volume of plowed areas Economy 01:14
Azerbaijan, EU note importance of concluding new comprehensive agreement (PHOTO) Politics 01:05
UK records another 28,507 coronavirus cases, 489 deaths Europe 00:37
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum gas exports to EU plummet Oil&Gas 00:05
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 deaths at record 246 Turkey 18 December 23:42
Georgian gov't decision on reopening shops pending Georgia 18 December 23:42
Iran, Russia trade volume increases to $2.2 bn Business 18 December 23:37
Kazakhstan and Russia to start joint production of vaccines next week Kazakhstan 18 December 23:36
Russian officer dies during mine clearing in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 23:17
Over 75 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, reports Johns Hopkins University Other News 18 December 22:56
Azerbaijani FM, EU Commissioner talk prospects for cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 18 December 22:22
Iran's trade with ECO exceeds $5.7bn Business 18 December 22:20
Kyrgyzstan, Korea debate prevention and elimination of emergencies’ consequences Kyrgyzstan 18 December 21:59
Georgian PM names new Cabinet Georgia 18 December 21:54
Georgian GNERC approves electricity transmission and dispatch tariffs for 2021-2025 Oil&Gas 18 December 21:49
Croatia tightens COVID-19 restrictions ahead of holiday season Europe 18 December 21:39
Russia successfully launches rocket with 36 satellites Russia 18 December 21:03
Azerbaijan discloses results of its gymnast’s performance in Turkey Society 18 December 20:34
Baykar Makina talks national breakthrough of Turkey's defense industry ICT 18 December 20:21
Georgian GNERC sets tariffs and fees for electricity generation units Oil&Gas 18 December 20:16
Real effective exchange rate appreciates slightly in Georgia Business 18 December 20:14
Azerbaijan discloses volume of tobacco products exported to neighboring countries Business 18 December 19:54
Azerbaijan Railways to reconstruct Yevlakh-Kocharli railway Economy 18 December 19:52
Land border between Russia and Azerbaijan to be closed till March 1, 2021 - embassy Politics 18 December 19:49
Azerbaijani FM, Belgian deputy PM exchange views on bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 18 December 19:47
Remittances inflow from Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Finance 18 December 19:35
USAID eyes to develop potato production field in Georgia Business 18 December 19:28
Azerbaijani president receives director of Russian Federal Security Service Politics 18 December 19:01
Georgian Digital Agency Leavingstone opens office in Berlin ICT 18 December 18:57
Implementation of programs in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to boost country's economy in 2021 Finance 18 December 18:38
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences nationalizes thousands of toponyms Society 18 December 18:24
Azerbaijan's CB to hold deposit auction with new interest range Finance 18 December 18:09
Dynamics of growth of Azerbaijani monetary base below forecast - CBA Finance 18 December 18:07
National Statistics Office of Georgia shares data on oil extraction Oil&Gas 18 December 18:02
China's import of Turkish cement up Turkey 18 December 18:02
Optimization of customs tariffs to contribute to Azerbaijan’s transformation into Eurasia’s transport and logistics hub Business 18 December 17:47
Georgian TBC Bank obtains license for operation in Uzbekistan Business 18 December 17:46
Uzbekistan approves feasibility study on construction of gas turbines at Tashkent TPP Uzbekistan 18 December 17:37
Trade deficit shrinks dramatically in Georgia - ISET Policy Institute Business 18 December 17:28
Georgia makes amendments to resolution on quality standards of gasoline Oil&Gas 18 December 17:27
Azerbaijan continues expansion of digital ecosystem - Deputy Minister of Communications ICT 18 December 17:21
WHO and Georgian Health Ministry discuss healthcare reform Georgia 18 December 17:20
Azerbaijan reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 4,188 recoveries Society 18 December 17:18
Turkmenistan to modernize, transform some facilities into open joint-stock companies Business 18 December 17:16
Iran's export to Iraq has increased Business 18 December 17:12
Azerbaijani developers talk on investment in game projects ICT 18 December 17:06
Azerbaijan to make every effort to turn Shusha into developed historical city - State Committee Urban Planning Society 18 December 16:56
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Vietnam year-on-year despite COVID-19 Business 18 December 16:55
Azerbaijan increases foreign exchange reserves since early 2020 Finance 18 December 16:50
Italy, Azerbaijan ink agreement to create energy infrastructure in Karabakh (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 18 December 16:44
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss joint operation of Samur hydroelectric complex Economy 18 December 16:43
New road to be built along Georgia-Azerbaijan transit corridor Construction 18 December 16:36
Georgian face masks exported to Netherlands and Germany Business 18 December 16:20
Ukraine ready to support Azerbaijani business - Ukrainian trade representative Business 18 December 16:14
Poland has great experience in construction of highways and roads in Georgia Construction 18 December 16:14
Georgian Anagi Development implements new investment project Construction 18 December 16:13
Georgian GNERC sets new tariff for Enguri HPP Oil&Gas 18 December 16:09
Turkmenistan working to increase volume of electricity supplies to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 18 December 15:59
Production of machinery in Azerbaijan increases Business 18 December 15:54
Kazakhstan reports decreases in cargo transportation volumes year-on-year Transport 18 December 15:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowers inflation forecast for 2021 Finance 18 December 15:43
Website on heritage of Caucasian Albania launched (PHOTO) Society 18 December 15:36
Kazakhstan increases exports to Pakistan despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 18 December 15:27
EBRD and EU expand programs to support Azerbaijani entrepreneurs Finance 18 December 15:26
All news