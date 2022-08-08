Nar introduced first facial recognition based eSIM service in Azerbaijan

Nar introduced eSIM service, the first among mobile operators to use facial recognition technology. This service allows both existing and new subscribers to get an eSIM number online without visiting any service point. To get an eSIM number, you should go to esim.nar.az, fill in the necessary information and activate the service using the relevant QR code.

It is worth noting that compared to physical SIM cards, this service has many advantages. eSIM eliminates the need to approach customer services for damaged, lost or duplicated number, as well as enables the use of an additional number on the phone.

For more information about eSIM, please visit us at esim.nar.az.

About Nar:

