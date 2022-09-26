Azerbaijani minister shares plans for countrywide digital transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Favorable conditions for public-private partnerships have been created in Azerbaijan to develop the appropriate infrastructure for digital transformation in remote areas of the country, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said during a ministerial round table in Bucharest, Trend reports

"Thanks to ongoing projects, it’s planned to provide the entire territory of the country with high-speed broadband internet by 2024," Nabiyev noted.

"Special attention is also paid to the development of mobile communications and mobile internet. Access to mobile internet is very important for digital transformation," he added.