Azerbaijan proposes to issue temporary residence permits to foreign ICT specialists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Foreign ICT specialists will more likely be granted a temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was put up for discussion in today's session of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

In order to expand technology parks with the attraction of foreign investment in the field of innovation and high technology, amendments to the Migration Code have been proposed.

According to the bill, a resident of the technopark and specialists with experience in the field of information and communication technologies attracted to work in the country by this resident, are added to the list of foreigners and stateless persons who do not need to obtain a work permit. In accordance with this, it is planned to issue temporary residence permits to these persons on the territory of Azerbaijan.