Azerbaijan’s Aztelekom LLC sets up modern Internet infrastructure in Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Aztelekom LLC has started creating an Internet infrastructure in the liberated city of Lachin, Trend reports.

According to the press service of Aztelekom LLC, a project has been prepared for the construction and creation of a telecommunications network for 800 houses in Lachin.

"The project will be implemented on the basis of GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) technology. Along with the city of Lachin, work will be carried out in the Zabukh and Sus villages. After completion of the work, 250 families in the village of Zabukh and 75 in the village of Sus will be able to use Internet and TV services," Aztelekom LLC said.

Moreover, the Online Azerbaijan project, which is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, facilitates the progress of the work as planned to provide high-speed Internet to other regions of the country.

In addition, with the introduction of the new GPON technology, customers are offered high-speed Internet bundles (from 30 mbit/s to 100 mbit/s). Customers who purchase these bundles can receive not only Internet services, but also such bundles as "Internet + Phone", "Internet+TV " and "Internet + Phone+TV".

In general, fiber-optic Internet services will be accessible to circa 55 percent of Azerbaijani families by the end of 2023. Within the framework of the Online Azerbaijan project, which has been implemented since 2021, the number of families with broadband Internet access has grown to more than one million in three years, which is 3.5 times more than in the previous period.