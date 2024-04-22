Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan records growth in volume of information and communication services

22 April 2024
Azerbaijan records growth in volume of information and communication services

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 766.4 million manat ($450.4 million) from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, this indicator increased by 10.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, a total of 74.1 percent of these services were provided to the population.

During the reporting period, revenues from mobile communication services in Azerbaijan amounted to 281.7 million manat ($165.5 million) (36.8 percent of the total revenues of the telecommunications market).

However, at the end of 2023, information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) (16.3 percent growth).

To note, at the end of 2022, revenues from mobile communication and information services increased by 14.8 percent (358.6 million manat ($210.7 million)) compared to 2021 and amounted to over 2.7 billion manat ($1.5 billion).

