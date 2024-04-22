Azerbaijan records growth in volume of information and communication services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 766.4 million manat ($450.4 million) from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, this indicator increased by 10.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, a total of 74.1 percent of these services were provided to the population.

During the reporting period, revenues from mobile communication services in Azerbaijan amounted to 281.7 million manat ($165.5 million) (36.8 percent of the total revenues of the telecommunications market).

However, at the end of 2023, information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) (16.3 percent growth).

To note, at the end of 2022, revenues from mobile communication and information services increased by 14.8 percent (358.6 million manat ($210.7 million)) compared to 2021 and amounted to over 2.7 billion manat ($1.5 billion).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel