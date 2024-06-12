Ashgabat to host HI-TECH Turkmenistan 2024 exhibition

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 12. The international forum and exhibition on attracting high technologies and innovations into the economy of Turkmenistan, 'HI-TECH Turkmenistan 2024' will be held in Ashgabat from September 4 through 6, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the event, which will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, is a significant occasion that will serve as a platform for fostering mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners in the field of innovative technologies on an equal basis.

The exhibition will cover categories such as construction technologies, smart cities, artificial intelligence and machine learning, renewable energy sources, energy-efficient technologies, marketplaces, 5G and next-generation communication networks, medical diagnostic devices and equipment, robotics, virtual reality in industry, e-government, financial technologies, and more.

The primary objective of the event is to bring in new technologies and innovations to the economy of Turkmenistan and to forge fruitful partnerships for the implementation of cutting-edge technologies.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has witnessed substantial advancements in its digital sphere, marked by robust investments in telecommunications infrastructure and widespread internet accessibility initiatives.

These endeavors encompass the establishment of e-government services and initiatives to enhance digital literacy, contributing to the nation's progression toward a more interconnected and technologically proficient society.