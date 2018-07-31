Bank transactions of foreigners in Azerbaijan increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In January-June 2018, 1,325 foreigners and stateless people from 189 countries visited Azerbaijan, says the "Export Review", published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan.

The number of foreign citizens and stateless people who visited Azerbaijan increased by 10.2 percent in January-June 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

Foreign citizens who visited Azerbaijan in January-June 2018 carried out transactions through bank cards worth 620.4 million manats.

The volume of the conducted transactions increased by 22.3 percent or 113 million manats in January-June 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

In June 2018, the volume of foreign citizens’ transactions through bank cards amounted to 106.7 million manats, which is 27.3 percent more compared to the same month of 2017.

(1.7 manats = $1 on July 31)

