Russia's IrAero opens new direct flight to Fergana

From Dec. 18, Russia’s IrAero opens a direct flight from Irkutsk to Uzbekistan's Fergana, Uzbek media reported.
The flight will be operated once a week on Tuesdays. The plane takes off from Irkutsk at 08:50 and lands in Fergana at 09:30 local time. The return flight departs at 10:30 and arrives in Irkutsk at 17:10.
The flights will be operated on Russian-made Superjet 100 aircraft.
The duration of the flight is 3 hours 40 minutes; the price is 15,550 rubles and above.
The flights will be operated in the Dec. 18, 2018-March 26, 2019 period.
It was earlier reported that from Dec. 4, Russia’s S7 Airlines opens direct regular flights from Novosibirsk to Namangan in Uzbekistan.
