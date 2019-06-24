How much economy of Georgia may lose due to ban on passenger flights from Russia

24 June 2019 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgian Dream, ruling party of Georgia, makes decision regarding elections
South Caucasus 13:58
Ruling party of Georgia holds meeting
South Caucasus 13:42
Chinese company exports buses to Uzbekistan
Economy 12:38
Protesters in Georgia to organize new action
Georgia 10:25
Iran in talks with Russia to establish mechanisms to cushion US sanctions - Zarif
Iran 06:51
Saudi Airlines diverts flights from Gulf of Oman, Strait of Hormuz airspace
Arab World 23 June 05:09
Latest
German business sentiment lowest since 2014
Other News 14:25
UN calls for mobilization against corruption through “open gov’t”
Society 14:24
Baku hosts UN Public Service awarding ceremony
Politics 14:20
Actions of flour factories in Iran lead to jump in bran prices
Iran 14:13
Georgian Dream, ruling party of Georgia, makes decision regarding elections
South Caucasus 13:58
Bitcoin pulls back from 18-month highs after 10% weekend jump
Other News 13:55
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for supply of catalyst
Tenders 13:46
Ruling party of Georgia holds meeting
South Caucasus 13:42
Russian oil company signs new agreement with Turkmenistan
Economy 13:34