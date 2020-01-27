Number of foreigners' visits to Azerbaijan in 2019 revealed

27 January 2020 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Elchin Mehtiyev – Trend:

More than 3.1 million of foreigners and stateless persons from 193 countries visited Azerbaijan in 2019, which shows an increase by 11.3 percent compared to 2018, Trend reports referring to the State Tourism Agency on Jan. 27.

Most of them (29.4%) were citizens of Russia, 22.9 percent - of Georgia, 10 percent - of Turkey, 8.1 percent - of Iran, 3.4 percent - of Saudi Arabia, 2.2 percent - of the UAE, 2.1 percent - of India, 1.9 percent - of Ukraine, 1.6 percent - of Turkmenistan and Iraq for each, 1.5 percent - of Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Israel for each, 1.2 percent - of the UK, 11 percent - citizens of other countries, and 0.1 percent - people without citizenship.

Among the arriving persons, 66.6 percent were men, 33.4 percent were women.

Major annual increase of visits was observed from Turkmenistan – 84.2 percent, India – 66.8 percent, China - 62.4 percent, Egypt - 55.6 percent, Malaysia - 54.9 percent, Saudi Arabia – 46.3 percent, Hungary – 33.6 percent, Poland – 31.1 percent, Uzbekistan – 28.4 percent, Kazakhstan 25.7 percent, Great Britain - 25.5 percent, Philippines - 24, 6 percent, Spain – 24.2 percent, South Korea – 19.9 percent, Germany – 19.2 percent, and Georgia - 18.8 percent.

The number of arrivals from the EU increased by 21.3%, amounting to 136,500 people, from the countries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) - by 9.3% (more than 1.1 million people), while the number of visitors from the Persian Gulf countries decreased by 0.9%, amounting to 549,000 people.

Most of the foreigners and stateless persons (58.7 percent) used rail and road transport. The remaining 40.5% and 0.8% used air and water transport respectively.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan discloses number of candidates claiming for one seat in parliament
Politics 18:01
Contracts with ACWA Power and Masdar can attract more investments in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:49
New ambassador of France visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 15:13
SOCAR reveals dividends forecast for 2020
Finance 14:12
Oil output volume at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi and Garabagli fields announced
Oil&Gas 13:58
AZAL talks reason for suspension of Baku-Beijing-Baku flights in February
Transport 13:55
Latest
Georgia to host Energy Week
Oil&Gas 18:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of candidates claiming for one seat in parliament
Politics 18:01
Oil transportation, transshipment volume via Kazakhstan in 2019 revealed
Oil&Gas 17:52
Export of goods from Iran’s Kohgiluyeh & Boyer-Ahmad province increases
Business 17:48
Iran's Shimibaft Petrochemical Company increases production, sales
Oil&Gas 17:41
Bakcell yet again receives National CSR Award (PHOTO)
Society 17:22
Number of industrial facilities commissioned in Iranian province revealed
Business 17:16
Project on usage of electric motorcycles presented in Iran
Business 17:11
Iran's SAIPA carmaker to produce limited amount of vehicles
Business 17:08