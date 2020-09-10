Azerbaijani travel companies resuming work after long break

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani travel companies, which weren’t operating for a long time due to COVID-19-related quarantine, resume their activities, along with a number of other businesses, within the instructions of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on quarantine easing, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Association of Travel Companies (ATAA).

The travel companies are allowed to resume work in office conditions in compliance with the methodological instructions approved by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2020.