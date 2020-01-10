German company receives permission to fly to Georgian resorts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

One of the largest helicopter companies in Germany, HTM Helicopter Travel Munich GmbH, has received permission to fly to the Georgian resorts of Gudauri and Mestia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

For flights to the winter resort areas, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia issued a permit to HTM Helicopter Travel Munich GmbH for air travel on January 6, 2020.

Until April 29 this year, the German company will operate flights to the Gudauri and Mestia zones on modern AS 350 B3 Heli-skiing helicopters.

As reported, it is envisaged to transport tourist groups of skiers and snowboarders on a helicopter to impassable snow-covered places

Flights will be permitted under favorable weather conditions and visual flight rules (VFR).

