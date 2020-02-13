Uzbekistan launches Samarkand-Tashkent-Saint Peterburg bus route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport announced the launch of a regular bus service on the route Samarkand-Tashkent-Saint Peterburg from February 25, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The cost of the ticket from Samarkand is 840,000 soum ($88), from Tashkent – 800,000 soums ($84).

On February 25 at 09:00 (GMT +3), the first bus will leave from the from Samarkand bus station at 15:00 - from Tashkent station. In St. Petersburg, passengers will be taken to the Central Bus Station.

Regular direct bus service between Uzbekistan and Russia first opened in September 2018. The first Russian city where buses from Tashkent went was Nizhny Novgorod.Two months later, a route to Kazan was opened.

Last year, Uzautotrans Service purchased 168 buses for international trips to Russia and Kazakhstan from Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, a Chinese company.

The purchase was financed by a $20 million loan from the National Bank of Ukraine.

