Georgia evacuates its citizens from Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian citizens who have been forced to stay in the city of Burgas in Bulgaria due to the threat of a coronavirus will arrive in Georgia on a special flight, Trend reports citing the Rustavi-2 TV company.

According to the report, about a hundred Georgian citizens will be delivered by Myway Airlines special flight to their homeland. Among them are drivers of shipping companies that, due to quarantine in Bulgaria, were unable to sail by ferry or travel around the country in their own cars.

To protect passengers, they will be seated on a plane in staggered rows. The crew of the aircraft will be suitably equipped. Upon arrival, everyone will be placed in mandatory quarantine.

In the first half of April, the government will continue to carry out charter flights to return Georgian citizens from Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Greece and Cyprus.

As of April 1, 115 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Georgia.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

