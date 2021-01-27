Kazakhstan admitted to European Civil Aviation Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

Kazakhstan received the observer status of the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) and became the third CIS country admitted to the organization, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development and the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Conference. The cooperation will cover aviation safety, accident investigation, aviation security, environment, and other areas of international civil aviation.

For more than 5 years, the Committee has been working on joining the ECAC as an observer. Since the launch of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, the study of this issue has been strengthened at the meetings held at the ICAO Regional Office and the European Commission.

Kazakhstan, by becoming an observer in the ECAC, received a unique opportunity to discuss issues that are of paramount importance for our country at the pan-European level, such as the flight safety of Kazakhstani carriers, the expansion of the geography of flights, environmental problems, as well as aviation security issues. Observers participate in all public meetings and conferences held by the ECAC.

The ECAC enables observers to receive technical assistance in training personnel and in the process of adapting European standards, to harmonize domestic legislation in the field of civil aviation with European ones. Moreover, the presence of Kazakh aviation authorities in the ECAC will effectively ensure the integration of the country's civil aviation into the world community as a whole.

Participation in the meeting as observers also extends to the European Commission, EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency), Eurocontrol, as well as the ICAO Regional Director for Europe. ECAC works closely with other regional organizations and selected the ICAO Member States, including the US, on a number of civil aviation issues.

The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan are planning to become a full-fledged member of the ECAC in the future, which will allow participation in closed meetings only for the member states and will ensure further work on the implementation of European civil aviation standards in the country.

The European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) is an intergovernmental structure that was established in 1955. It includes 44 member states, including all 28 EU countries (the UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, and others), as well as Azerbaijan among the CIS countries.

The ECAC is a discussion platform for discussing the prospects for air transport production, the interests of air passengers and carriers, and security problems. This is facilitated by the expert role of the conference, its relationship with the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Council of Europe, cooperation with Eurocontrol, support from the EASA, and interaction with other organizations.