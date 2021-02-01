SkyUp Airlines to resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines will resume flights to Georgia from February 4, Trend reports via the Georgia Airports Association (GAA).

Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv flights will be operated twice a week, GAA added.

Earlier today, Georgia resumed international flights.

Economy Minister Natia Turnava said flights recommence in line with all medical protocols and safety rules.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home.

In July 2020, Georgia opened its borders to travelers from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

