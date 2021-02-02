Belavia names new requirements for re-issuing tickets to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Belarusian Belavia Airlines has extended the deadline for re-issuing tickets for flights to Turkmenistan until June 30, 2021, Trend reports with reference to Belavia.

Passengers can change the flight date once without additional charges in cases of flight cancellation, as well as change the route once without additional charges within one premium zone of the Belavia Leader program.

The ticket can be exchanged at the sales offices or online.

Previously, the deadline for re-issuing tickets was until March 31, 2021.

The suspension of flights around the world is due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

As earlier Belavia told Trend, Belavia Airlines of Belarus is ready to resume flights on the Minsk-Ashgabat-Minsk route at any time and confirmed its readiness to colleagues from Turkmenistan.

Air traffic will be restored immediately after receiving permission from the aviation authorities of Turkmenistan.

The company added that before the COVID-19 pandemic, flights to the capital of Turkmenistan were operated once a week. In particular, it was a departure from Minsk on Tuesdays and arrival at the Ashgabat International Airport the next day.

"The return flight was carried out on Wednesday," noted Belavia.

