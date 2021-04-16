Frequency of regular flights between Georgia and Israel increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Airways and three Israeli air carriers are increasing the frequency of regular flights between Georgia and Israel, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Agency's Facebook page.

According to the ministry, in addition to the Tbilisi International Airport, flights will be operated in the direction of Batumi (Adjara).

Georgian Airways has resumed regular flights Tbilisi - Tel Aviv - Tbilisi. Flights operate every Wednesday and Sunday. From April 19, El Al Israel Airlines will fly on the Tbilisi - Tel Aviv - Tbilisi route five times a week, except weekends. In addition, the airline will operate Tel Aviv - Batumi - Tel Aviv flights on April 18, 22, 25 and 29.

Arkia will fly twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, on the Tel Aviv - Tbilisi - Tel Aviv flight. Flights to Batumi and back will be operated five times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Israir Airlines will increase the frequency of flights from May this year and, accordingly, will operate flights to Batumi 8 times a week, and from June to Tbilisi - 5 times a week. The airline also periodically plans to carry out additional regular flights to Tbilisi and Batumi.

The Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia has already provided the airlines with the necessary permits for air transportation.

Today, different airlines operate 70 flights a week in the direction of Georgia, and by summer their number will increase to 200.

