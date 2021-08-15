Uzbekistan’s largest volume of freight traffic falls on road transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The largest volume of freight traffic in Uzbekistan from January through June 2021 accounted for on road transport, amounting to 605.6 million tons, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the Committee, the total volume of cargo transportation in Uzbekistan during the reporting period amounted to 676.2 million tons, which is 14.7 percent more compared to the same period last year.

By types of transport, the largest volume of freight traffic falls on road transport (605.6 million tons), followed by pipeline (35.5 million tons), rail (35.2 million tons) and air transport (2,800 tons).

Earlier, the State Statistics Committee reported that the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan for 6M2021 reached $18.01 billion, increasing by 2.15 billion (an increase of 13.6 percent) compared to the same period in 2020.

In addition, exports for the reporting period amounted to $7.05 billion (an increase of 12.3 percent compared to 6 months of 2020), and imports - $10.95 billion (14.3 percent). As a result, the passive balance of foreign trade amounted to $3.9 billion.

It was also noted that the largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded in May 2021 at $4.25 billion ($2.07 billion for the six months of 2020).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva