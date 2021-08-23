Kazakh SCAT Airlines to perform Aktobe-Tbilisi-Aktobe flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Kazakh A SCAT Airlines will perform Aktobe-Tbilisi-Aktobe flights, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The flights will be performed from August 22 through October 24, only one frequency a week.

The civil aviation agency issued an operating license to SCAT Airlines on August 18.

The civil aviation agency of Georgia urges all passengers to follow frequently changing COVID-19 regulations that are determined by domestic governments in various countries.

Over 30 airlines operate in Georgia's aviation sector, said the Civil Aviation Agency. The air traffic recovery dynamics in Georgia are rapidly returning to the indicators of 2019.

According to the July 2021 data, 38 air companies of twenty-seven countries operate in Georgia, implementing flights in 72 directions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356