BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air resumes direct flights between Georgian Kutaisi and Krakow, Trend reports via the United Airports of Georgia.

The first flight brought 133 passengers from Krakow to Kutaisi and the majority of them were Polish citizens.

Wizz Air will operate flights between Krakow and Kutaisi twice a week.

Krakow is the fifth city in Poland from where Wizz Air operates flights to Kutaisi International Airport. Until now passengers were able to fly from Kutaisi to four cities of Poland: Warsaw, Gdansk, Wroclaw, and Katowice.

In total, Wizz Air operates flights to 15 destinations in nine countries.

In addition, this winter Wizz Air will restore flights to Barcelona (Spain), Berlin (Germany), and Vienna (Austria) from Kutaisi airport, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will offer Abu Dhabi-Kutaisi flights two times a week starting December 16.

Since the resumption of regular flights, Wizz Air has transported over 80,000 passengers from Kutaisi International Airport.

