Passenger transportation indicators on increase in Kazakhstan
Latest
Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency
Azerbaijani president signs law approving protocol to extend term of agreement between Azerbaijan, UN Food and Agriculture Organization
US welcomes decision to create direct communication line between Azerbaijan, Armenia via defense ministries – ambassador
Presentation on work to be done in Azerbaijani liberated lands would be held in S.Korea in coming days
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Korea’s Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO)