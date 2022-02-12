FIA releases F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 schedule
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
Formula 1 has released an updated schedule of race weekends for the 2022 year, Trend reports citing the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).
According to the organization, the first and second free practice sessions will remain in the schedule of the race weekend and will last 60 minutes instead of 90 minutes.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 will be held on June 12 at 15:00 (GMT +4) at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan.
---
