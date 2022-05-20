TRACECA reveals deadline for completion of research project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Permanent Secretariat of TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission will complete a research project in the second quarter of 2022, covering an analysis of the cost of shipping in the Caspian and Black Seas and other issues, Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, Asset Assavbayev said at the presentation, dedicated to initiatives and activities of the organization, on May 20, Trend reports.

"This research provides a comparative analysis of the cost of shipping in the Caspian and Black Seas, the preparation of proposals for the reduction of prices and business models on sea transport lines," Assavbayev said.

The project will be presented to TRACECA participants after its completion.

"It is also necessary to conduct a feasibility research of optimal parameters of ferry vessels for the operation of transports in the Black Sea, as part of the study," Assavbayev added.

The research includes the analysis of the fleets of TRACECA participants, also the identification of factors limiting cargo transportation by sea transport.