Iran eyes easier maritime trade shipping to Russia

TEHRAN, Iran, May 26. Iran is seeking easier maritime trade shipping to Russian ports, said the Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Ali Akbar Safaei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It is necessary to facilitate transportation of Iranian ships under its flag to all Russian ports including Novorossiysk," he said.

He pointed out that Iran has expanded relations with neighboring countries affecting trade with Russia.

According to the official, Iran will invest in building four vessels and purchasing 12 ships to accelerate maritime trade in the Caspian Sea.