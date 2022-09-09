Azerbaijan eyes to implement second stage of construction of Baku port in 2023 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The implementation of the second stage of construction of Baku ports is planned for 2023, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said during an event, dedicated to the prospect of the development of the North-South International Transit Corridor, Trend reports.

According to him, work is being conducted to draft the plan for the second stage.

"After the implementation of these works, the cargo transshipment capacity in the port will amount to 25 million tenge ($52,940), including 50,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU)," Mustafayev stated.

Furthermore, he reminded that Baku also has a shipbuilding plant, where Azerbaijani specialists build tankers, Ro-Pax vessels and others.

"Azerbaijan uses all of this sea transport in the transportation of goods in the Caspian Sea. I want to emphasize that there are three terminals operating in the Azerbaijani water area of the Caspian Sea for the transportation of large volumes of oil," Deputy Prime Minister added.