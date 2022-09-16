'Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran' railway has great potential - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. 'Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran' railway has a great potential, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the expanded meeting of the Heads of State Council of SCO member states, Trend reports.

"I would like to point separately to the priority vectors of economic cooperation - the transit and transport sector, food and energy security. The adoption of the Concept of Cooperation between the SCO countries on the development of effective economic and transport corridors has been a serious achievement in improving logistical interconnectedness," he stated.

According to him, the matter is about the rail transportation in 'China - Europe' direction and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as plans to build a third railway crossing point on the border of Kazakhstan and China.

"I invite SCO partners to use the opportunities that are opening up in this regard. 'Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran' railway has a serious potential, which opens the shortest route from East Asia to the countries of the Persian Gulf. Transit and transport cooperation between Kazakhstan and the states of Central Asia is developing dynamically," Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan welcomes the implementation of promising projects aimed at ensuring the interconnectedness of the countries of the region.

"Kazakhstan supports efforts to expand transport routes between Central and South Asia, develop the North-South and East-West trans-Eurasian corridors. In general, we are in favor of creating new and modernizing existing multimodal transport corridors and logistics centers," Tokayev said.