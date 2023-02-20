Longest railroad bridge in Azerbaijan to be built on Horadiz-Aghband railway - official

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 20. The longest railroad bridge in Azerbaijan will be built on the Horadiz-Aghband railway, Head of Construction Supervision Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Tural Abbasli told Trend.

Abbasli made the remark during a media tour of the railway construction progress.

According to him, the bridge is being built above the Hakari river at a 64.549 km section of the railway.

"Its length will be 418 meters," the official said.

The construction of this railway with a length of 110.4 kilometers was launched on March 13, 2021.

In accordance with the project, nine stations (Horadiz, Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband) are planned to be built on this railway.

Besides, 469 engineering structures, including 41 bridges, 22 road crossings, three tunnels, and other structures will be installed on this railway. The construction will be completed in three phases.

The railway passes through Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.