Iran records increase in number of international flights via its airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The number of international flights (passenger planes only) through Iranian airports, increased by 77 percent, during the first 11 months of the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through February 19, 2023), compared to the same period in the preceding year, as was reflected in the statistics of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC), Trend reports.

Within 11 months, a total of 21,308 international flights were carried out from Iran’s airports.

Meanwhile, in the same period of the preceding Iranian year, the figure stood at 12,027 flights.

Month Number of flights Last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023) Preceding Iranian year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022) 1st month (March 21 through April 20) 1,688 606 2nd month (April 21 through May 21) 1,731 546 3rd month (May 22 through June 21) 2,042 753 4th month (June 22 through July 22) 2,528 970 5th month (July 23 through August 22) 2,237 990 6th month (August 23 through September 22) 2,366 1,058 7th month (September 23 through October 22) 1,895 1,283 8th month (October 23 through November 21) 1,688 1,288 9th month (November 22 through December 21 1,709 1,427 10th month (December 22, 2022 through January 20, 2023) 1,621 1,501 11th month (January 21 through February 19) 1,803 1,605 Total 21,308 12,027

There are 54 active civil airports in Iran. Some 14 of them are international airports. An average of 30 million passengers are transported through Iranian airports per year.

---

