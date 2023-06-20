TRACECA, TITR Association working to attract additional cargo to Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. TRACECA and the Association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) are working to attract additional cargo to this route, Secretary General of the TITR Association Gaidar Abdikerimov told Trend.

According to him, the TITR Association and the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA have clear agreements.

"In February of this year, we signed a memorandum of cooperation in order to develop transport routes, attract new goods and cargo. Besides, within the framework of the signed document, we'll exchange information related to transport and strengthening socio-economic conditions in the regions of Europe, the Caucasus, and Asia, which will create a favorable investment climate," he said.

Abdikerimov stressed that TRACECA and TITR Association pursue the same goals in the East-West and West-East vectors.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by the Secretary General of the PS IGC TRACECA Asset Assavbayev and Abdikerimov. The signing ceremony took place during the 16th annual meeting of the IGC TRACECA in Tbilisi.