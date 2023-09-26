China and Central Asian nations sign MOU in transportation sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. China and the countries of Central Asia, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic, have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at stimulating active cooperation between the countries in the field of transport within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the first meeting of transport ministers in the China-Central Asia format within the framework of the Global Forum on Sustainable Transport, held on September 25 in China’s Beijing.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of transport and communication cooperation, the creation of short and convenient transport corridors, and the increase in transit traffic.

Meanwhile, agriculture is another area of cooperation between China and Central Asian countries, as the first meeting of ministers of agriculture in the China-Central Asia format was held in the Chinese city of Yanglin earlier this month.

Following the first meeting, a joint statement was made on further deepening investment and trade cooperation in the agro-industrial complex in priority areas.

In particular, the parties agreed to create a working group on agricultural trade and economic cooperation in the China-Central Asia format.