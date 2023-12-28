Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Transport Materials 28 December 2023 12:02 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's ABADA reveals international road traffic activity of its vehicles for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A total of 11,965 vehicles participated in the international road transportation from Azerbaijan via the country's International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) in 2023, the association's Secretary-General Kanan Gurbanov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He reminded that in 2021, this figure amounted to 2,400 vehicles.

Transportation takes place along the North-South and West-East routes (the most popular and relevant directions for cargo delivery).

To note, in 2023, a memorandum was signed with the Association of International Road Carriers of Russia.

