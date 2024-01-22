ASCO's refurbished ferry put back into operation in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The roll-on/roll-off passenger ferry "Ordubad," owned by the Marine Transport Fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), has started performing scheduled voyages after maintenance, Trend reports, referring to ASCO.

Repair work was carried out at the Zykh ship repair and construction yard.

The ferry underwent hull welding, automation, and pipelines, as well as the repair of various pumps. Underwater and above-water parts of the ferry and the car deck were cleaned and repainted. The cabins also underwent essential improvements in living conditions for the vessel's crew.

Characteristics of the vessel: length 154.55 meters, width 18.3 meters, maximum speed 15 knots. Deadweight tonnage is 3,950 tons.

"Ordubad" was built in Azerbaijan back in 1986. Its current home port is Alat. The ferry is suitable for passenger and cargo transportation.

