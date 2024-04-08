EU diplomatic chief briefs on Red Sea mission activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell commented on the EU mission in the Red Sea at a press conference in Brussels, Trend reports.

"The EU was forced to act in the Red Sea because the Houthis were preventing freedom of navigation. Trade has been disrupted, and the cost of ship transportation has risen. Participants in the EU's Red Sea ship protection mission, known as Aspides, which began on February 19, have guarded 68 ships and repulsed 11 attacks. The EU's mission is entirely defensive," Borrel said.

To note, the EU mission in the Red Sea currently consists of four frigates. The US and UK have their own separate coalition in the Suez Canal to protect merchant ships.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel