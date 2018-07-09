Kazakhstan Railways see growth in cargo turnover

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

The cargo turnover of the Kazakhstan Railways company for the first half of this year increased by 7 percent compared to the same period last year, the company’s press service said in a statement July 9.

Some 123 million tons of cargo were shipped during the reporting period.

Some 5.6 million tons of grain were transported, which is 46 percent more than in the same period last year.

In June, over 770,000 tons of grain were shipped, which is 30 percent more than in June last year. Over 540,000 tons of grain were sent for export, which is 44 percent more than in the same period last year.

This is while 49 million tons of coal were transported in the first half of this year.

Since the beginning of this year, 1,861 container trains have passed through Kazakhstan. The number of organized container trains from China to Europe grew 1.4 times compared to the same period last year.

This is while the number of organized container trains from Europe to China grew 1.6 times.

