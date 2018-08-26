Bike rental areas to be created in Kazakhstan’s Aktau

26 August 2018 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Aktau became the fourth city in Kazakhstan, where the automated bicycle storage system Aqtaybike was launched, Kapital.kz reported citing the press-service of the governor of Mangystau region.

Five bike rental areas for 76 parking spaces and 38 bicycles have been created in the city. The presentation of the system was held with the participation of Yeraly Tugzhanov, governor of Mangystau region.

In general, 100 bike rental areas are planned to be created in Aktau. At the first stage, there will be 25 areas for 180 bicycles. Later, 75 areas for 820 bicycles will be created. The project is financed through sponsorship without the use of budgetary funds.

Rental fee for 30 minutes is free. Then a certain tariff is used. The system successfully operates in 13 countries, including Kazakhstan.

