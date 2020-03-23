Kazakhstan extends visa for foreigners amid battle against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan is extending visas and work permits for foreign citizens who are residing in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said that the decision was made by the country’s State Commission for the State of Emergency under Kazakhstan’s president due to the measures taken to countering the spread of the coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

Thus, based on the commission’s decision, visas and work permits for foreign citizens who are residing in Kazakhstan will be extended until April 20, 2020, whereas the duration of stay of foreign citizens who entered Kazakhstan according to the existing regulations on visa-free regime for 57 countries, will be extended for 30 days.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime has been introduced at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 60 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 339,200 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 14,700. Meanwhile, over 98,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.