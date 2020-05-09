Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to solve flood, water use issues in close co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

Issues of rational, equitable water use will be solved in close cooperation with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to president’s Twitter.

“Residents of the Turkestan region’s Maktaaral district who were affected by the flooding will be provided with new or renovated housing. Each of them will receive 100,000 tenge ($237) from the republican budget. The situation is under control,” Tokayev said.

The dam built several years ago at the Sardobinsky reservoir broke on May 1, 2020 in Syrdarya region. Several villages close to the dam were flooded with water, about 70,000 people were evacuated from the site, and mud flows reached the border of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, today, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan have arrived in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region of Kazakhstan to help eliminate the consequences of the floods.

More than 30,000 people were evacuated in Turkestan Region.

