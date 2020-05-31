Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus-related deaths

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Two more lethal coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan on May 31, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The ministry said that one case was reported in country’s Shymkent city (male, born 1959), whereas the other case was reported in Pavlodar region (female, born 1966).

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan increased to 40.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 10,858 cases. This includes 5,220 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 38 patients who passed away.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh