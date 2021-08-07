Kazakhstan adds 7,899 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

7,899 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city added the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 1,506. Nur-Sulatn city and Karaganda region have logged 1,493 and 1,008 daily infections, respectively.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been registered in Shymkent city – 538, followed by Aktobe region with 407 cases.

366 more fresh daily coronavirus infections have been reported in Atyrau region, 350 in Almaty region, 308 in East Kazakhstan region, 300 in Pavlodar region, 275 in Kostanay region, 263 in Akmola region, 240 in Mangistau region, 200 in Kyzylorda region, 190 in Zhambyl region, 170 in West Kazakhstan region, 155 in North Kazakhstan region, and 130 in Turkestan region.

A total of 626,412 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.