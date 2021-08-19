Kazakhstan, UAE talk new directions of bilateral trade and economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Klavdiya Romakayeva

Kazakhstan and the UAE discussed new directions of bilateral trade and economic relations, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The mentioned issues were discussed during the 8th meeting of the joint Kazakh-Emirates Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held online.

The Kazakh delegation was headed by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the Emirates - by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE Suheil al-Mazrui.

During the meeting, new directions of bilateral trade and economic relations and prospects for cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security, investment, energy, logistics and transport, space, digital technologies and innovations, healthcare, education, labor, technical regulation and standardization, geology, tourism and culture were discussed.

Also, the issues of further development of the legal framework between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates were considered.

In addition, the parties agreed to periodically hold trade missions, business forums and other joint events. An agreement was also reached to strengthen cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, the digital economy and the development of joint projects.

Following the online meeting, the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed.

