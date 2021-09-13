Kazakhstan reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Over the past day, 3,088 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 842,587 cases were identified in the country, of which 10,354 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 3,959 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 762,049.