CSTO sends its peacekeepers to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6

Trend:

The CSTO is sending the Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan in order to stabilize the situation in the country, Trend reports according to statement of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

“In connection with the appeal of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and in view of the threat to national security and the sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan caused, inter alia, by outside interference, the CSTO Collective Security Council, in accordance with Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, decided to send the Collective Peacekeeping Forces CSTO to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in this country, ”the organization's Collective Security Council said in a statement.