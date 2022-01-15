20 attacks on healthcare facilities were committed during riots in Kazakhstan - Ministry of Health

20 attacks on healthcare facilities were committed during riots in Kazakhstan, Director of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan Asel Artakshinova said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"During the riots, there were 20 attacks on health facilities. These are 5 hospitals, 1 primary health care facility and 14 pharmacies, all in the city of Almaty. 7 medical workers were injured, 5 in Almaty, one each in Shymkent and Almaty region, and 45 ambulances in 4 regions of the country: in Almaty - 31, Shymkent - 7, Almaty - 5, Zhambyl - 2, of which 4 car not repairable," she said.

"Three medical clinics of the city of Almaty - No. 1, 7 and 12 city hospitals were under a state of siege for almost three days, while the employees during this period worked without a shift, around the clock. There was no delivery of food for the sick, and doctors had to prepare food for patients," she added.