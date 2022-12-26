CIS to introduce new security cooperation mechanism - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. An institute of observers in the CIS and partnership cooperation to be established, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports.

The statement was made in the framework of the informal summit of the CIS leaders in Russia’s Saint-Petersburg.

Tokayev noted that these changes are aimed at boosting partnership in the field of security cooperation.

“To adapt the organization to modern global realities, we have to improve its potential, strengthen the position of the Commonwealth in the international arena”, the Kazakh Head of State said.

The CIS summit will end on December 27.