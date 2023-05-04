Kazakhstan, Tajikistan sign Declaration on Allied Cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have signed a Declaration on Allied Cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh media.

The document was signed during the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who is on a state visit to Kazakhstan.

As Kazakh president noted, this visit of Emomali Rahmon takes place in the year of the establishment of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to him, the Kazakhstan-Tajikistan cooperation over these 30 years has made significant progress, and the signing of the Declaration is a confirmation of the prospering relations between the countries.

"The document fully meets the interests of our peoples and reflects the mutual desire for further rapprochement. The Declaration includes specific measures aimed at intensifying political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian contacts," Tokayev said.

On May 3, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit.