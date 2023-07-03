Kazakhstan's Air Astana launches direct flights between Almaty and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. Kazakhstan's Air Astana has announced the commencement of direct flights between Almaty and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting from October 1, 2023, Trend reports.

The airline has already begun ticket sales for this new route, which will initially operate twice a week, with an additional frequency added in December.

The flight from Almaty will depart at 18:40 (GMT+6) and arrive in Jeddah at 22:30 (GMT+3). The return flight will depart from Jeddah at 23:30 and arrive in Almaty the next day at 08:15. The flights will be operated using the Airbus A321 LR aircraft. The duration of the outbound flight is 6 hours and 50 minutes, while the return flight takes 5 hours and 45 minutes.

As noted by the company, Saudi Arabia boasts a rich and diverse cultural heritage, which will be of interest not only to Muslim pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina but also to tourists looking to explore the Red Sea coast and visit various cultural, historical, and natural attractions.

Additionally, the airline anticipates attracting tourists from Saudi Arabia who may be interested in exploring the natural beauty of Kazakhstan.