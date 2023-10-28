Number of mine explosion victims at Kostenko mine in Kazakhstan rising

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The number of dead in the explosion at the Kostenko mine in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan has risen to 21, Trend reports.

At the time of the explosion there were 252 people in the mine. After the explosion, 208 people were pulled to the surface, 18 of them sought medical help.

According to the information, currently 23 miners remain in the mine. Search and rescue work continues at the site of the accident.

In connection with the explosion, a headquarters was created. Head of the executive power of the Karaganda region, General Director of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Prosecutor of the Karaganda region, special law enforcement agencies are located at the Kostenko mine.

According to preliminary data, a gas methane explosion occurred.